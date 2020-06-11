MOFFATT — A man standing at a Moffatt store Tuesday watched his recently stolen vehicle drive past his location, Bell County Sheriff’s Department Maj. T.J. Cruz said Thursday.
A deputy was at the store in the 13800 block of West State Highway 36 to take the stolen vehicle report. That was when the man saw his vehicle drive past.
Deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn’t cooperate. Instead, he drove for the next 10 miles at speeds past 100 mph, Cruz said.
The driver, identified as Nicholas Lee Cain, 23, of Belton, got out of the vehicle in the 12900 block of FM 2305/West Adams Avenue in Temple and ran.
Cain was found by deputies hiding in the water of Lake Belton. He was taken into custody and transported to the Bell County Jail.
The District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and charged Cain with felony charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, along with a misdemeanor evading arrest or detention charge. His bonds totaled $125,000 Thursday.