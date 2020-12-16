BELTON — A former Bell County jailer was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for a sexual assault and a civil rights violation.
The two-count indictment was issued against Rusty Bob Cook, 39, of Moody, who was arrested and charged in September.
Cook allegedly confessed to county officials that he had an intentional sexual relationship with a female inmate while he was a correction officer at the Bell County Jail.
The investigation began after an outcry by the 25-year-old inmate, Special Crimes Unit Lt. Michele Cianci told the Telegram.
Cook was indicted for one count of sexual assault and one count of violating the civil rights of a person in custody/improper sexual activity.
He resigned his position in September, Lt. Bob Reinhard, Bell County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, said.
Cook, who was not listed in the jail on Wednesday, was released when he posted bond.
The Special Crimes Unit, with the assistance of a Texas Ranger, conducted the investigation, Reinhard said.
Kyia Brownlee
Kyia Brownlee, 26, of Temple was indicted on two charges from the Killeen Police Department, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct, discharge of firearm-habitation.
On Oct. 30, Killeen officers were dispatched to a home in the 3200 block of Fry Court for a custody dispute regarding a complainant and the child’s father. The dispute was resolved and the child’s father left with Brownlee, his girlfriend.
Brownlee returned to the home later that day and demanded the child’s father be able to see the child.
The complainant and her sister said they heard a “pop” or a “whiz” sound as they stood near Brownlee’s vehicle and realized Brownlee had fired a gun at them.
Brownlee was later stopped and detained. A search by Killeen officers led to the discovery of a handgun that matched a shell casing found in the area where a weapon was fired. A bullet struck the complainant’s home, where children were sleeping in a bedroom above the garage, an arrest affidavit said.
Other indictments
• David M. Carrasco, 35, of Moody, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Ira N. Crowley, 62, of Temple, sexual assault.
• Debbie L. Landry, aka Debbie Lynn Sybert, 52, driving while intoxicated (third or more).