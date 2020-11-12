Two men were wounded in a Temple shooting Tuesday, but refused to cooperate with police officers.
The men had injuries that were not life-threatening when Temple Police officers were dispatched at about 1:30 p.m. to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Thursday.
The men went to the hospital at 2401 S. 31st St. with apparent gunshot wounds, Weems said.
“Victims were not cooperative,” Weems said. “No suspects were identified. This case is active.”
Temple residents reported hearing multiple gun shots, but officers were unable to determine where the shooting occurred, Weems said.
No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the shooting, he added.