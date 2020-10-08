Priceless Beginnings, organized after the Jan. 3, 2019, killings of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin, will hold its second Memorial 5K Run/Walk this Saturday.
The event starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Pepper Creek Trail, 546 Kegley Road, Kaye Cathey, treasurer/secretary, said.
Children who are victims of domestic violence will be enabled to attend a camp with money raised from the race.
Since COVID-19, no children have been sent to camp. Instead, the funds are being used to help families of domestic violence with special needs. Board games and gift baskets also are provided, Cathey said.
The goal is to have 100 participants. More than half are signed up to participate.
“Please help us meet our goal by sharing this event and inviting those you know to participate for a great cause,” Cathey said.
To register, visit www.Pricelessbeginnings.org. There is also room for volunteers and donations may be made through the website.