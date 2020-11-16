BELTON — Going into the current academic year, the Belton Independent School District anticipated its student enrollment to be relatively flat because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Administrators expected to have 12,381 students for the 2020-21 school year.
A new report from Templeton Demographics, though, shows Belton ISD’s current enrollment beating that figure by 191 students for a population of 12,572.
“Belton ISD is one of the few school districts to experience positive annual growth during the pandemic,” Bob Templeton, a vice president for Templeton Demographics, told the school board.
Belton ISD trustees learned about the higher-than-expected enrollment during a Monday afternoon workshop at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St.
The new enrollment is a gain of 377 students — or a 3.1 percent bump — on the 2019-20 enrollment of 12,195, according to Templeton Demographics.
“It’s amazing,” board President Suzanne McDonald said.
On top of beating the projections, Templeton said Belton ISD was the only school district in Central Texas that closely matched its forecasted student enrollment. In April, the demographers anticipated an enrollment of 12,576.
“Your enrollment came in within literally four students of what we forecasted,” the demographer said.
The average school district is down 4.5 percent from projected enrollment, according to Templeton Demographics.
Other districts — such as Temple and Jarrell ISDs — were 2 to 5 percent below Templeton Demographics’ projections, while others, like Georgetown ISD, were 5 to 7 percent below the group’s forecasted enrollment, according to the demographers.
“All of our Austin clients, all of their enrollments are down anywhere from 3 to 6 percent,” Templeton said, pinning remote learning as the likely cause of those decreases. “I think the success of your approach to opening school, the good communication and the things that you did really paid off.”
The demographer credited Bell County’s relatively stable economy for Belton ISD’s growing enrollment.
The Killeen-Temple metropolitan statistical area’s unemployment rates peaked in April when it hit 11 percent, according to Templeton Demographics. That rate started to drop in June. It is now at 6 percent, according to the demographers.
Templeton also pointed to the planned expansions of the H-E-B distribution center and Lengefeld Lumber Co. as two other indicators of the area’s strong economy.
“We are seeing good news in local job announcements,” Templeton said. “Overall, there is some good positive job news we are seeing in the region.”