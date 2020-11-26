Bell County remains in a state of moderate drought — despite rain Tuesday and Wednesday, and more expected over the weekend.
The Texas Water Development Board said the county, since the beginning of November, has gone from recovering from the summer’s drought conditions to once again being in a moderate drought. The board reported in its weekly water update that drought conditions in Bell County worsened after being categorized as “mostly abnormally dry” last week.
Tom Bradshaw, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Wednesday that the area received between a quarter and a half inch of rain after a brief, but intense storm Tuesday evening .
Bradshaw said that while that rain — some of which fell early Wednesday — would temporarily help the locally dry conditions he was more hopeful about the forecasted rain Friday and Saturday.
“Every little bit of rainfall helps but this probably didn’t do much to alleviate the drought conditions,” Bradshaw said. “It probably only provided some brief respite from the drought. The rainfall over the weekend will probably be more significant than what you all picked up (Tuesday) night.”
Dr. Mark Wentzel , a hydrologist at the board’s office of water science and conservation, said in the group’s weekly report that hotter and drier than average conditions are expected to continue into the spring.
Wentzel said the National Weather Service doesn’t expect any drought relief for Texas due to these conditions caused by La Nina, below average sea surface temperatures in the eastern equatorial Pacific.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said droughts during the winter are common in Bell County because of the lack of humidity. While the area might be in a drought, he said that doesn’t necessarily mean the county will need to consider a burn ban.
Mahlstedt said the county looks at the National Weather Service and the Keetch-Byram Drought Index for when to issue the ban, which takes into account the amount of local fuels for a fire, soil moisture and local drought conditions.
The fire marshal said he also looks at the amount of dried out vegetation that could be fuel for a fire, categorized by how long it takes to dry out with environmental factors, to determine how necessary a burn ban is.
“Droughts are not uncommon during the winter because we have lower humidity and we typically have windier days,” Mahlstedt said. “With the lower humidity and the wind, the one-hour and 10-hour fuels tend to dry out a little quicker. I am looking at the one-hour fuels for a burn ban.”
These one-hour and 10-hour fuels tend to be things like dried out grass, leaves and sticks, while 1,000 fuels would be large trees.
With the county’s current conditions, Mahlstedt said he doesn’t expect to recommend a new burn ban especially with expected rain over the weekend.
The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms over the weekend, with Friday having a 70 percent chance of rain and Saturday having a 60 percent chance. Temple is expected to see a high of 63 on Friday followed by highs of 56 on both Saturday and Sunday.