BELTON — A Temple woman who strangled a 14-year-old girl in 2020 to discipline her pleaded guilty at a Bell County Courtroom Tuesday to a felony assault charge.
Amy Coats, 36, pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree felony injury to a child charge after assaulting the teenager on March 26, 2020.
The assault case was first reported to the Copperas Cove Police Department. The case was passed to the Temple Police Department since the assault occurred at the 1500 block of East Central Avenue in Temple.
The teenager told officers that Coats tried to spank her and held her down on the bed with her hands around her throat, making it hard to breathe, according to an arrest affidavit.
The girl’s father was interviewed by officers and confirmed her story. He said he hit Coats with a hanger to make her get off the girl, the affidavit said.
The girl had scratches on her neck after the attack.
On May 5, 2020, Coats turned herself in after a warrant was issued for her arrest. She posted a $50,000 bond on May 11, 2020.
Coats is scheduled to be sentenced on June 22 at the 27th District Court presided by Judge John Gauntt.