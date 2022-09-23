Community leaders from across Bell County will participate in the annual back to school prayer service scheduled for Sunday.
The 22nd annual event will include officials from Temple, Belton and Killeen, said Belton City Councilman Dan Kirkley, one of the event’s organizers.
This year’s prayer service will take place starting at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Myers Chapel, 900 College St. on the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor campus in Belton. The event is put on each year by the CARE Leadership Network of Bell County.
Donna Ward, Temple ISD assistant superintendent of human resources, will be among the officials present at the service.
“Temple ISD has participated every single year and we believe that prayer is one of the most important safeguards and supports we can offer our children and staff,” Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram.
Kirkley said the CARE network hosts the event each year and has had the goal of including the whole county for many years.
“Our effort, as we start the school year, is to really bathe the whole county and school districts in prayer,” Kirkley said.
This year, organizers have made “Revival in the Land” the event’s theme.
As in previous years, the event will be hosted by the mayors and superintendents of the participating cities and school districts.
In addition to local leaders, John Nassar, the provost of UMHB, also plans to attend and give the opening prayer for the event.
“I think it is an incredible united effort for our political and governmental leadership,” Kirkley said. “It gives us a really good start to bathe our children in prayer. They are, after all, the reason why we are here.”
The prayer service will include snow cones offered by the Temple Police Department and a selfie photo opportunity.