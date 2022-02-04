City, state and county officials in Central Texas responded to more than 200 calls of service due to accidents caused by inclement weather Thursday and Friday but reported no significant injuries or fatalities.
“Temple Police Department completed 20 transports of persons, and officers responded to 50 disabled vehicles that ran off the roadways due to weather,” Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said Friday. “There were 34 vehicle crashes with no major injuries, and two 18-wheeler crashes on (Interstate)-35 with fuel leaks with no major injuries. (Temple) Fire & Rescue responded to 72 calls. There have been no major injuries or fatalities.”
Temple officials implored the community to stay home on Twitter Friday afternoon before the sun melted ice.
“Road conditions are still dangerous,” the Temple Police Department said in a tweet. “Some streets may appear to be safe, our calls for service have increased due to minor accidents and slide-offs. Please stay off the roads.”
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to about 70 wrecks in the Waco District of Interstate 35 and Interstate 14.
“Fortunately, the majority were non-injury crashes, and no fatal crashes were reported,” DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said. “The majority are on IH-35 and IH-14. Hopefully, road conditions will improve (Friday) afternoon as the weather forecast is expected to get above freezing.”
He said accidents continued to occur into Friday morning, and he expects freezing temperatures to return overnight.
“However, the re-freezing will occur after the sun sets (Friday night) as we expect lows in the teens,” Washko said. “DPS would like to remind drivers to stay off of the roadways if they can. If they must travel, to reduce speeds and use extra caution as these conditions are very dangerous.”
Response times from EMS and emergency personnel are considerably increased due to the high call volumes and icy conditions, according to Washko.
Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford said there were no major issues to report.
“All roads are in the process of thawing,” Bell County Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Reinhard said. “We hope that the time between now and sunset will allow them to finish thawing and drying before the temperature falls below freezing again this evening.”
Jeff Ivey, supervising foreman for the county’s Roads and Bridge Department, said the streets began to thaw Friday morning, and he anticipated most would clear by nightfall.
“I would advise travelers to be cautious,” he said. “Isolated areas of ice could remain. County crews will suspend sanding operations at sundown (Friday) but will remain on standby.”