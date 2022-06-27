MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — The city of Morgan’s Point Resort is now registering children for its annual summer reading program.
The theme will be “Serving Your Community” and the program will take place from 10 a.m. to noon July 23, July 30, Aug. 6 and Aug. 13 at the Mary Ruth Briggs Library, 8 Morgan’s Point Boulevard.
The free summer reading program will offer free backpacks and school supplies to participants. Registration may be completed in person at the City Hall lobby or online at morganspointresorttx.com.