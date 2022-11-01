Jonathan Javier Moreno

Jonathan Javier Moreno, 24, of Temple, is charged with assault of a family/household member with previous convictions, a third-degree felony. He also faces misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated, failure to appear in court, failure to maintain financial liability insurance, driving while license invalid, assault causing bodily injury and violation of a protective bond. Moreno remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday, held in lieu of a total of $22,000 in bonds.

A 24-year-old Temple man faces felony and misdemeanor charges after he claimed he was injured in a fight with a neighbor.