TROY — A New Mexico man killed in a stabbing a week ago implicated his stepson in the crime, according to an arrest affidavit.
Manuel Paul Romero III, 46, of Carlsbad, NM, is charged with murder in the death of his stepfather Anthony Scott Csombok, 58, also of Carlsbad, NM. Romero remained in the Bell County Jail Friday in lieu of a $1 million bond, jail records showed.
The stabbing, which occurred at about 9:30 p.m. June 11 in the 200 block of Coby Drive, is under investigation by the Texas Rangers and the Troy Police Department.
Adam Russell, an investigator with the Texas Rangers, said in the affidavit that two witnesses found Csombok in critical condition on the floor of a Troy home that he and Romero were visiting.
“They heard Anthony Csombok screaming when they found him lying on the living room floor,” Russell said in the affidavit. “They reported Anthony Csombok stated that ‘Manuel stabbed me’ before deteriorating to the point he was unable to speak.”
Csombok had “a single, deep puncture wound” to the chest and emergency personnel attempted lifesaving efforts that were unsuccessful.
Troy police officers found Romero outside the home and detained him.
“While Romero was detained, he corrected officers that his (step) father was stabbed with a fork rather than a knife,” Russell said in the affidavit.
Precinct 3, Place 1 Justice of the Peace Keith Reed pronounced Csombok dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas. Csombok’s relatives were notified of his death, police said.
Romero was later interviewed at the Troy Police Department, the affidavit said.
“After being informed of his rights and waiving them, he discussed the event leading up to the stabbing and demonstrated striking the detective in the chest where Anthony Csombok had been stabbed while describing the encounter,” Russell said.
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office accepted a charge of murder against Romero, 46, two days after the stabbing.
The death was the first homicide in Troy in several years, Troy City Administrator and Police Chief Gary O. Smith told the Telegram last week.
“This is the first homicide of 2021,” Smith said. “In fact, we are not sure when the last homicide happened in Troy, but it is the first in many years.”