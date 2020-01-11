CAMERON — A Milam County inmate complained he was inappropriately sexually touched by jailers.
However, an investigation showed the claim by Shawn Boniello, also known as Shayla Boniello, was unfounded — based on video and statements, Milam County Sheriff Chris White said Thursday.
Boniello was in the process of transitioning from a man to a woman, but it wasn’t known Thursday if that process is still ongoing.
The complaint was made about four months ago through jail correspondence, but evidence showed the alleged incident in a hallway area wasn’t true, White said.
White doesn’t know if Boniello recanted or maintained the allegation, he said.
The case never went to court.
Several hearing dates changed for the capital murder case against Boniello , which is based on the alleged murder of a child younger than 11 — Patricia “Annie” Rader, just 20 months old when she was killed.
The trial was set for Jan. 21, but even that date is off the table.
The next hearing scheduled is March 5 for a bond hearing, Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey said. “The defense was offered earlier dates but had schedule conflicts,” Torrey said.
Boniello initially had no bond set, but his bond was recently set at $750,000. His attorneys want a lower bond, though.
Boniello reportedly admitted he punched, slapped, shook and squeezed Annie until she didn’t move. That “squeeze” reportedly lasted about three minutes, and Boniello admitted he wrapped his arms around her and squeezed until she didn’t move anymore, a probable cause affidavit said. He told officers he was angry and frustrated when he killed Annie.
Annie died in the home of her custodial grandfather, which is where Boniello lived, too.
Torrey’s office will seek the death penalty if Boniello is convicted of capital murder.