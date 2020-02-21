Since Jan. 1, Temple Police Department received 33 stolen vehicle reports, of which 48 percent of the vehicles were unlocked and 45 percent had keys inside them, spokesman Chris Christoff said Thursday.
Twenty-five vehicles were recovered since Jan. 1.
No pattern seems to show areas that are targeted.
Christoff pointed out the thefts happen more often near apartment complexes, but everyone is asked to take extra precautions.
“Criminals love an easy opportunity, so it is very important to not let yourself become a victim by always remaining vigilant,” he said.
A total of 193 vehicles were reported stolen in 2019, with another 184 in 2018, Christoff said. In 2017, 230 vehicles were stolen, along with another 167 in 2016.
To protect yourselves from these crimes, remember to take valuables from your vehicle or hide them from being seen — including purses, wallets, money, electronics and firearms. Lock your vehicle and take the keys with you. Don’t hide a second set of keys in or near your vehicles, including spare keys to other vehicles.
Park in well-lit areas or attended lots and don’t leave your vehicle running.
Invest in some outdoor surveillance equipment. There are many affordable options available, and it can be a great help to the police if something happens to your vehicle.
“TPD stands committed to reducing the number of vehicle break-ins,” said Lt. Brian Moody of the Criminal Investigations Division. “Together with the help of our residents, we can dramatically reduce the potential for victimization.”
Anyone with information about any crime committed in Temple is encouraged to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-729-TIPS (Local 254-526-TIPS).