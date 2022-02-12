BELTON — Meredith Mikes-ka’s hard work raising livestock paid off Saturday as her grand champion steer sold for $15,000.
“We’ve tried to win this county show for many, many years … so it’s been pretty remarkable and it’s definitely an honor to have exhibited something in such high quality,” Mikeska, a Rogers High School senior, said. “There was a large group of buyers that put in today. (State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple), the Cattle Crew organization we’re a part of, and a handful of others played a large role.”
More than 1,000 people from across Central Texas piled into Assembly Hall at the Bell County Expo Center on Saturday morning for the Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show’s annual auction, the end of the weeklong event.
This year, more than 200 animals were sold to registered buyers that included elected officials and members of the Bell County Commissioners Court.
However, the auction — which was a “premium sale” — simply gave buyers the chance to pay premiums for the students’ animals as recognition for the countless hours placed into their livestock.
This format allows exhibitors to keep their animals and show them at other livestock shows, according to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office.
Mikeska emphasized how her success is proof that hard work pays off.
“We bought this steer back in the end of April, and we’ve spent countless hours washing, drying, grooming, feeding and walking him … just everything we could to get it to this caliber of quality,” Mikeska, whose steer weighed in at 1,396 pounds, said.
Now, the Rogers 4-H member — who noted how she would not be the person she is today without growing up in the livestock industry — will spend the coming days preparing for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
“With the premium sale, it’s allowing us exhibitors to continue this opportunity and really reach the full value of exhibiting a market animal,” she said.
Bryce Fisher, a member of Maxdale 4-H, opened the auction with the first lot when his grand champion market lamb sold for $10,500.
Although not every animal that followed reached that price, students and their families enjoyed the process.
Lochie Hosch, an agriculture science teacher for Salado FFA, was pleased that many of his students qualified for the sale.
“They have worked tirelessly, stayed the course, set goals and have achieved success,” Hosch said.
Lynn Sanborn shared that enthusiasm for her daughter J’Lynn Sanborn, who participated as a member of Troy FFA .
“This is her first year to show at the Bell County Livestock Show and we are very proud of her,” she said. “She has been learning a lot about animal care, fat and muscle growth, training, trimming and clipping, along with many, many more attributes. She is thankful for this opportunity and will continue to grow in her years to come.”
As this year’s Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show came to a close, participants from the Temple Independent School District — who showed pigs, sheep, rabbits, goats and cattle purchased anywhere from six months to a two years ago — reflected on their experiences.
Emily Gilman, a Temple High School senior, is among the program’s near 40 students that had a busy week.
“I’ve been involved with agriculture for six years and senior year is a little bittersweet for me,” said Gilman, who has aspirations of becoming an agriculture teacher. “I know that I won’t be going to get my next set of animals after this one is over. I’ve been showing goats every year and those are my favorite, but I try to pick up something new every year and I really wanted to go all out my senior year.”
This year, Gilman showed goats, rabbits, a lamb and a heifer, and competed in the equine, culinary and photography competitions.
Although Ashlinn Baxter’s week was hectic and stressful, she stressed how it was still a fun experience.
“I have kind of had a change of heart after getting involved with this,” the sophomore said in a news release. “I think I want to be an Ag teacher now and all of the experiences I am having here will help me with that.”
Kristi Branton, a co-sponsor for Temple High School’s FFA chapter, is happy her students had these opportunities.
“I think what makes FFA unique is that the level of competition is so different compared to standard UIL academic and athletic events,” she said. “The Bell County Youth Fair is the culmination of months of blood, sweat and tears. These animals that they have grown attached to and provided for, are finally getting assessed and evaluated.”