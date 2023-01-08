Classes in the fast-growing Academy ISD, which includes booming southern Temple and Little River-Academy, will resume this morning as the district deals with a teacher shortage.
featured
Academy ISD classes resume today
Growth prompts proposed 4-day schedule
- STAFF REPORT
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Floor & Décor store, car wash announced for Temple Mall
- Temple woman killed in I-14 crash in Belton
- Property tax revision among new Texas laws that took effect Jan. 1
- New Year’s Day arrests: Temple woman charged resisting arrest, spitting in officers' faces
- Police: Man broke into West Temple apartment, threatened resident with knife
- Tye Randall Bell, age 36, died December 30, 2022
- TISD, Temple internship program begins
- Confederate concerns: Minor seeks to have monument moved
- Man, dog reunited and part again — for good reason
- Talented tandem: From Temple to TCU, Johnston and Wiley still shine on and off field