Fifty Bell County youth learned what it takes to be a firefighter during the first of two Junior Fire Cadet Programs of 2022, which concluded Friday with an obstacle course and rappelling tower designed to put all their skills to work at the Fire Training Center located at Temple Fire Station No. 8.
“We promote team-building, we teach them life-saving skills like CPR, first aid and things like that,” explained Santos Soto, head of the public education department with Temple Fire & Rescue. “We also build them up to rappelling, while using all the skills they learned.”
Rappelling is one form of fire rescue that teaches them how to use a pulley system, tie ropes and teamwork. Soto said the course mimics a scaled-down fire academy, with the junior cadets learning the same basic skills that firefighters learn as cadets.
In its 25th year with Temple Fire & Rescue, the Junior Fire Cadet program has become a popular staple among Bell County summer programs. Although he has organized the program for three years, Soto said he has assisted for 15 years and this year’s was one of the biggest.
The program is open to youth ages 9-13, with applications being accepted on April 1. This year, the spots were completely filled up in three days. Soto said that a lot of students return year after year and after year. They also invite back a couple of older youth who were veterans of the program to act as camp counselors and mentor the younger participants.
To make the event a success, Temple Fire & Rescue receives assistance from other agencies, such as Texas A&M Forest Service, the Temple Police Department, arson investigators and even Temple Towing.
Soto explained that the towing company donates an old vehicle they can use. During the program, the cadets had the opportunity to learn how firefighters cut open a vehicle and extricate people in the event of a collision.
“They don’t have to become firefighters, but we want to encourage them to overcome their fears,” Soto said. “I enjoy working with the kids and helping them overcome some of the things they were a little apprehensive about. It just feels good to know we have helped them.”
Junior Cadet Selah McAfee said the team of instructors comforted them when they were scared, while also encouraging them to overcome their fears. The 10-year-old said it was interesting to learn about fire hydrants and put out fires. She also enjoyed rappelling.
“I really liked all the activities,” she said.
“I like the obstacle course the most,” 13-year-old Junior Cadet Shaidon Mefford said. “I also feel like I’ve gained a little bit of muscle.”
The obstacle course consisted of a low crawl, into a dummy drag, followed by practicing chest compressions. The participants then tied two knots, carried buckets of water while trying not to spill any, used the water hose to knock over a traffic cone tied to a pole, climbed a ladder to ring a bell, then used a large mallet to hit a strongman game.
“We have a lot of fun,” Soto said about the program. “Sure, there’s learning, but we try to make it fun and do those things that get them going.”