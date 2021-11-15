Two contenders threw their hat in the ring in the race for the Bell County Commissioners Court next year.
Stacey L. Wilson, 58, a Harker Heights resident of 21 years, filed for Precinct 2 seat currently filled by Commissioner Bobby Whitson, a Republican elected to the court in 2018.
Wilson, a government contractor, ran for a Harker Heights City Council seat earlier this year and lost to in a runoff election to Sam Halabi in June.
Killeen resident Louie Minor, 41, filed to run in Precinct 4 against current commissioner John Driver, a Democrat elected to the Commissioners Court in 2018.
Minor, a Democrat and small business owner, said he will run due to what he perceives as a lack of leadership from Driver, FME News Service reported. Minor is a captain in the Army Reserve and an Iraq War veteran. He holds a master’s degree in public administration and has worked for the Department of Homeland Security.
The primary election is scheduled for March 1, 2022. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022.