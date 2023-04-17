Burrell Elementary construction

Construction continues Feb. 9 on Belton ISD’s Burrell Elementary at 8104 Glade Drive in Temple.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

Belton ISD, a district of nearly 13,700 students, is expected to have 15,581 students by the 2027-28 school year and 17,330 by the 2032-33 school year, as more than 6,800 housing lots are in the planning stages.

