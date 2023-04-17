Belton ISD, a district of nearly 13,700 students, is expected to have 15,581 students by the 2027-28 school year and 17,330 by the 2032-33 school year, as more than 6,800 housing lots are in the planning stages.
“The housing market related to Belton ISD has continued to be very active,” Hudson Huff, a demographer with Southlake-based Zonda Education, said during a school board meeting on Monday. “We do see that we have dealt with some challenges, but regionally this area continues to grow.
Average prices for homes in Belton ISD — $338,545 for new and $292,243 for existing in 2022 — also are expected to rise in the coming years.
“When looking at the overall picture for the district, you have 53 actively building subdivisions and 14 future subdivisions,” Huff said. “Of those 14 future subdivisions, groundwork is underway on approximately 1,641 lots within 11 subdivisions.”
Although this growth will contribute toward Tarver Elementary exceeding capacity next school year with a projected 893 students, Zonda Education predicts that any growing pains will be alleviated when James L. Burrell Elementary and Hubbard Branch Elementary are completed and open their doors.
James L. Burrell Elementary is projected to have 388 students when it opens for the 2023-24 school year, while Hubbard Branch Elementary is projected to have 598 students when it opens for the 2024-25 school year.
However, each facility will have the capacity for up to 800 students, according to Belton ISD.
With those available seats in mind, Belton ISD trustees adopted new elementary school attendance boundaries late last March to prevent any further student density issues in the future.
“We have wanted to take the investment given to us by our community, make sure that we manage growth to the best of our ability, maximize the use of our current and future facility, and reduce our use of long-term portables,” Michael Morgan, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of operations, said during a school board meeting on March 27.
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith can’t promise that updates will not be needed in the near future.
“We will not guarantee five years plus of attendance boundaries because we know in a fast-growth school district new developments happen all the time,” Smith said during a meeting on March 27. “Developments have happened since our last demographer report and in order for us to respond we can’t make promises beyond a number of years so we will do our best to minimize the impact on families.”
Belton ISD stakeholders can access a digital copy of the demographer report online at bit.ly/3GQFqxl by clicking on the agenda packet for Monday, April 17.