A Temple teenager charged in the murder of a Belton High School classmate had his bond reduced by $875,000 by a visiting state district judge on Wednesday.
Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, a former BHS senior is charged with murder, a first-degree felony, for the May 3 stabbing death of Jose Luis Ramirez Jr. His initial $1 million bond at the Bell County Jail was reduced to $175,000 by Judge Robert Stem of Falls County.
There were no empty seats at the 478th District Court where Stem heard the case.
Stem silently read documents on the case for about 20 minutes before Allison, sporting a shaved head and an orange jumpsuit, entered the courtroom surrounded by eight deputies with the Bell County Sherriff’s Department.
Allison never looked back at the full gallery and sat down next to his defense attorneys, Zachary Boyd and Melissa Tyroch.
“I think that a $1 million bond is not right,” said Boyd during closing arguments. “The law requires a reasonable bond. He will rot in jail while we wait for this case to move forward. He is a scared boy who got into a fight in a school bathroom. The court can assure the community’s safety. The court can assure Caysen’s constitutional rights.”
Bell County Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell said the high bond was merited due to the nature of the case.
“We are talking about a murder,” she said. “A high school student was stabbed four times and died. There was an immediate attempt to destroy evidence. This is a community safety issue. We’re talking about a violent crime. We ask that you don’t make a change on the bond.”
During the hearing, Boyd called Denisse and Ryan Allison, the suspect’s parents, to testify on his behalf.
Community support
Denisse Allison testified there was a big outpour of support for her son as she pointed to the full gallery.
“It’s full of community members here to support us,” she said. “I can guarantee he will not be a threat to the community.”
During her testimony, she said her family received threats, and a bounty was offered on social media for her address.
“They wanted to find me and Caysen’s brother,” she testified before asking that if the bond reduction was offered, the address for her son not be made public.
She also said her son would be sent out of the county for his protection if released.
“We are worried for his safety,” she said.
Newell questioned the parents about Allison’s possible drug use and a weapon allegedly found by police in his bedroom when he was arrested.
Both parents responded they were not aware of those issues.
Suspect’s arrest
Newell’s only witness was Belton Police Department Detective Robert Gatewood, who arrested Allison at his Temple home and was allowed into the house to arrest him by his mother.
“We went into the house to get Allison, who was in the bathroom (freshly showered),” he testified. “We heard an individual asking for a ride out of town.”
Gatewood testified about hearing Allison asking someone to take him to Waco to allegedly avoid prosecution.
Boyd questioned Gatewood about injuries his client had when he was arrested.
The attorney said Allison had a bump on his head, a bloody nose, cuts on his mouth, and several scratches on his body.
Gatewood said Allison had injuries that were treated by an ambulance at the police station after he was interviewed.
As part of the cross-examination, Newell asked Gatewood about the family’s threats after the incident.
“We made a request for a close patrol and deferred the case to the Temple Police Department,” he said since Allison lived in West Temple.
May 4 stabbing death
Allison’s charge stems from a May 4 stabbing death at Belton High School, 600 Lake Road.
“When police arrived on the scene, life-saving measures were being performed on a student later identified as Jose Luis Ramirez Jr. who police observed (had a) large puncture wounds to his chest,” an arrest affidavit said.
Ramirez was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, where he succumbed to multiple stab and slash injuries to his chest, back, legs, and arms, the affidavit said.
Allison was identified as the man who reportedly stabbed Ramirez during a fight in a school restroom before fleeing the school, the affidavit said.
“Police later obtained video footage showing Allison brandished a knife and stab Ramirez during a fight inside a school restroom before the video ended abruptly,” the affidavit said.
Officers noted on the affidavit finding Allison at his home, where he was arrested and taken to the Belton Police Department for interrogation.
“He provided police with a sworn statement he provided after being informed of his rights and waiving them,” the affidavit said. “In that statement, Allison stated he stabbed Ramirez Jr. once during a fight between them.”
Allison’s house was searched as part of the investigation, and officers “recovered a folding knife covered with what they suspected was blood,” the affidavit said.
The stabbing prompted class cancellations and extra supervision and security at the campus for the remainder of the school year.
At the end of Tuesday’s hearing, Stem did not immediately make a ruling on the case. He dismissed everyone from the courtroom and said a decision would be made before 5 p.m.
The Telegram learned about the judge’s decision through jail records and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.