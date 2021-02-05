A motorist was in custody Friday afternoon after law enforcement officers pursued the man through four Central Texas counties.
The pursuit began about 10:40 a.m. when a Georgetown Police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Ford F-350 pickup on northbound Interstate 35 in Williamson County, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
DPS troopers took the lead in the pursuit on northbound I-35 in Jarrell, Howard said.
The pursuit went through Bell County, and law enforcement officers used traffic strip spikes to stop the motorist.
The driver stopped the truck and surrendered near mile marker 328 south of Waco, Howard said.
The driver, who was not immediately identified, faces a felony charge of evading arrest with a motor vehicle. He was in custody Friday afternoon at the McLennan County Jail.