Socially distanced — but close in spirit — local residents paid their final respects to fallen Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy John Rhoden on Friday.
More than a hundred people watched Rhoden’s funeral online and in person Friday afternoon as the service was held at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. Rhoden, 31, was remembered with stories and songs before an escort of law enforcement vehicles took his body to Lampasas City Cemetery.
“Deputy Rhoden was one of my shining stars and he was going to go very far in this organization,” Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange said. “Even though the physical part of Officer Rhoden is no longer with us, his spirit wells within each of us who had the honor to know (him).
“He is gone but he shall never be forgotten.”
The United States Honor Flag Network, a nonprofit that memorializes heroes around the country, livestreamed the funeral and escort over Facebook Live.
The private ceremony at the funeral home saw about 50 people, while the public stream peaked at more than 130 viewers.
Joe Manuel, pastor of the Lampasas Community Church, talked about Rhoden’s life and how he moved into working in law enforcement. While Manuel had never met Rhoden, he said members of the family were a part of his church.
Manuel said he talked to those who knew Rhoden, recounting that the deputy who would put himself in harm’s way was scared of bugs.
“John Rhoden was one of the most joyful people I have ever known,” Manuel said, reading a post by friend Melody Jackson about Rhoden. “Someone that saw the good and value in everyone that he met. His leaving this earth has left a hole in my heart which I will try to fill with all the sweet and funny memories (I have) until I get to hug his neck again.”
After the service, Rhoden’s body was escorted with a long line of law enforcement vehicles south on South Loop 121 through Belton and then west on Interstate 14 toward Lampasas.
Salute to Rhoden
Central Bell Fire & Rescue from Nolanville paid its respects by hanging a large American flag from two of its ladder trucks by the highway. The vehicles were parked on the Paddy Hamilton Road bridge as the procession passed by.
First responders saluted or held their hats over their hearts as the procession continued toward Lampasas.
Residents honored Rhoden as his body was being transported west. They parked cars along the road and watched the procession of vehicles pass by.
Rhoden died Sunday after being struck by a tractor-trailer while helping the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department with a stolen vehicle pursuit. Rhoden was attempting to lay spike strips along I-35 when he was struck and killed.
Rhoden joined the Bell County Sheriff’s Department as a correctional officer in 2010, and was later promoted to field deputy in August 2014.
Rhoden’s radio ID number, 2232, was officially retired Friday afternoon, dispatchers noted on police channels.