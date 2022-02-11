BELTON — Youngsters around Bell County gathered at the Bell County Expo Friday to show the furniture and farm equipment they made for the Youth Fair.
“Kids take projects, dream up things and build everything from chicken coops to trailers,” said Ag Mechanic Superintendent John Dilliard. “We have 70 entries this year. This really teaches them a hands-on aspect and technical skill to further their career and trade.”
Jake Williford, 10, of Holland, sought inspiration for his tailgate rocker from an extra Chevrolet 1966 pickup tailgate he had laying around.
“I wanted to use the tailgate and came up with the idea,” he said. “I came up with this because I had some extra materials, and I used them. It took me three weeks to make.”
Kase Miles, 10, and Evan Martinka, 9, both Holland students, put in 25 hours of work over the span of four weeks to create an ATV hay roller for Miles’ nana.
“His granny watched a YouTube of one, and she wanted one,” said Martinka. “So, we made her one.”
Miles said the gadget would make his nana’s chore run smoother.
“She doesn’t like just taking a little bit and setting it out too much,” he said. “We made it to be nice to her.”
Mason Miller made a picnic table at the behest of a family member as well. He worked for about 20 hours with refurbished wood to create an outdoor table to sit a complete family for Sunday dinners.
“My mom wanted a picnic table, so I made her a picnic table,” he said. “She wanted an old rusted look to it. We wanted it to be comfortable for a large group of people. We added 20 inches outward to make the top bigger and have a nice space between the tabletop and the benches.”
Kelton McBride, 17, a junior in Belton, got inspiration from his Ag teacher to restore a cattle squeeze chute. The rusty chute was transformed into a bright blue contraption that looked fresh out of an assembly line.
“We brought it up to the shop, and we power washed it, and we sanded it down because it was all rusty,” he said. “Once the fair’s done, this will probably go back to a field.”
He said he did not have a power sander available, so he had to sand it by hand, a process which took him several hours.
“It took a couple of days to sand out,” McBride said. “It took six hours just to paint it.”
Kallie Lange, 16, a member of Rogers FFA, wanted to make something that was both useful and appealing to the eye.
“It’s a vendor cart,” she said. “I saw one like this on Pinterest, and I thought it was really cool. It took me about a week to make it. I used a miter saw and a jigsaw. I also used a table saw. My mom wants to keep it to host birthday parties. The opportunities are endless with this.”