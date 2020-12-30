A Temple man is charged with two felonies after a weekend domestic disturbance that including dragging a child from a home.
Kirk Lenworth Peters, 43, faces a charge of burglary of a habitation with other felony intended, a first degree felony, and injury to a child, a state jail felony.
Peters remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday. His bonds on the two charges totaled $100,000.
Peters was injured during the dispute that Temple Police were called at about 11:49 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of East Avenue K.
Several people told officers that a 1-year-old child was dragged from a home and put into a gray SUV that left the scene. Officers stopped the vehicle and detained Peters, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
Officers observed that Peters had blood coming from under his eyes, and a female had blood around her mouth, she said.
Police were told that Peters went to the woman’s home even though he was banned from the property. During the visit, Arreguin said, Peters and the woman argued and then had a physical altercation.
During the incident, Peters got angry and dragged the child by the arms towards his vehicle, where he placed the child inside and attempted to drive away before he was confronted by the woman.
The woman and Peters were taken to a local hospital for their injuries, Arreguin said.
Once Peters was medically cleared, he was taken to the Bell County Jail.
Shoplifters detained
A 16-year-old girl was detained Dec. 22 after Temple officers responded to a theft report at 1:30 p.m. at Walmart, 3401 S. 31st St.
An employee detained the girl after she was seen loading about $300 worth of merchandise into a cart that she didn’t pay for, Arreguin said.
The girl, who is not identified because she is a juvenile, was banned from Walmart properties and released to an adult.
A 19-year-old woman was detained Monday at H-E-B, 3002 S. 31st St. when police responded to a shoplifting call.
A store employee said the woman concealed about $46 worth of merchandise in purse. Officers issued a field release citation to the woman.
Truck not stolen
A man told Temple Police on Dec. 22 that his 2012 black Fort F-150 pickup was stolen from an apartment complex in the 700 block of West Irvin Avenue. However later that day, officers found the vehicle at Rapid Recovery Towing, 212 E. Loop in Belton.
Arreguin said the vehicle was towed from Heritage Apartments because it did not have a parking pass.
Burglary reports
Temple police responded to two burglary reports in the 2000 block of South 31st Street last week.
The first incident occurred on Dec. 22 in which a man said his storage unit was burglarized. Among the items stolen were two boxes of souvenirs from Europe, a box of Army gear and a box of military awards.
“After reviewing the case, it was determined there was insufficient evidence required to conduct a criminal investigation,” Arreguin said.
On Dec. 23, a victim said someone burglarized a garage and a car inside. The victim reported that two coats were missing and a crate containing cleaning products. This case is inactive, Arreguin said.