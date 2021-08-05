Temple City Council members moved forward with the first of two public readings for its proposed tax rate Thursday evening.
The proposed tax rate of 64 cents per $100 was approved in a 4-0 vote, with Councilwoman Susan Long absent, alongside the city’s tax rolls for fiscal year 2022. This is the second year in a row that the city has decreased its tax rate, down from 65.25 cents per $100 valuation last year.
City officials said the no-new-revenue tax rate this year — the rate at which the city’s budget would remain the same — is 60.9 cents per $100 valuation. The voter approval rate — the tax rate that would require residents to vote on — is 66.06 cents per $100 valuation.
Although the reading of the tax rate included a public hearing to allow the public to voice their opinions on the tax rate, no one spoke during the meeting.
Residents will still have a chance to comment on the tax rate when it is approved alongside the tax rolls and the city’s budget in a special meeting next week. The meeting will take place at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.
The new tax rate, if approved, would mean someone with a house worth $200,000 would pay $1,280 per year in property taxes.
Temple Finance Director Traci Barnard said the average home in the city has a taxable value of $148,000.
City officials previously expected a tax rate of 64.25 cents per $100 valuation, but lowered it following the release of the certified tax rolls.
The tax rolls for Temple saw a large increase of 9.3 percent this year, with the taxable value in the city now at about $6.08 billion.
Barnard said the tax rolls have continued to see increased growth over the past three years, leading to more revenue for the city.
“This year’s growth, and this excludes the reinvestment zone, was 9.3 percent,” Barnard said. “Last year, it was 14.26 percent, and the year before that was 10.82 percent. The last three years have far exceeded our average annual increase.”