KILLEEN — A third homicide has been reported in two days in the city of Killeen.
Police responded around 11 p.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of Alpine Street, just off of South Fort Hood Street, for a call of a gunshot victim, according to a release sent by KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
When officers got to the residence, they found a man in a vehicle with a gunshot wound and unresponsive, the release said.
Police identified the man as Jared Michael Tristan, 29.
After the initial investigation, police said they were told Tristan went to the residence and had a verbal altercation with a woman. A male friend of the woman intervened and got into a physical altercation with Tristan, police said.
After separating, Tristan showed a knife, and the man got a gun and shot at Tristan, police said.
Tristan was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman. The person who fired the gun has been detained, police said. No charg-es have been announced.
The case is still under investigation, and it has not been determined if it is a criminal homicide, Miramontez said late Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, there are 15 criminal homicides in Killeen so far in 2020, which nearly matches last year’s total of 16. KPD reported that two homicides took place in the city Monday.
In 2017, there were 18 criminal homicides, which was the most since 1991.
Of the 15 people who have died this year in criminal homicides, 11 were younger than 25.
In all of the criminal homicides cases, at least five have led to arrests.
2020 homicides with arrests
- On Jan. 23, Shanique Shaniel-Shavon Parker, 29, was charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury for the Jan. 14 death of 2-month-old Quan Kendrick Scott.
- On Feb. 13, Anthony Taylor Masters-Gutierrez, 27, was charged with murder for the Feb. 10 stabbing death of John Dearmontrice Mitchell.
- On Feb. 14, Jordan Henry Jessup, 21, was charged with theft of a firearm after Teckla Domesca, 19, was shot at his home in the 1000 block of Cedar Drive near East Rancier Avenue. No other arrests were announced.
- On March 25, Jovino Jamel Roy, 22, was charged with murder for the March 23 shooting death of Michael Steven Wardrobe, 22.
- On April 1, De’Jauna Monte Williams, 18, and Cedric Vernon Henderson Jr., 19, were charged with murder for the March 29 shooting death of Kaitlyn Silverio, 20, of Temple.
KPD did not immediately respond to questions about the status of the other investigations and the challenges that might cause a delay in the arrest of a person involved in a case.
2020 homicides without arrests
- Jan. 8, Michael Cirilo32, was shot at his home in the 2200 block of Jennifer Drive in Central Killeen near West Jasper Drive.
- Feb. 9, Ann Evans, 63, was shot at her home in the 400 block of Wisconsin Street near North Gilmer Street in Killeen.
- March 1, Shelby Jones, 20, was shot at a nightclub in the 4300 block of South Fort Hood Street. Jones died at a nearby convenience store in the 3200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- March 14, Asia Cline, 22, Shaquan Markell Allred, 23, and Freddy Beningo Delacruz Jr., 23, were shot in a triple homicide at the Summerlyn Apartments in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue in Killeen.
- March 16, Terrance Darnell Iles, 22, was shot in the 2900 block of Lake Road in North Killeen.
- May 4, Kevin Anton Davis, 58, was shot in the 1200 block of Goodhue Drive.
- June 1, Ricky Darnell Ball, 30, was shot in the 2800 block of Kerrville Circle.
- June 1, Christopher McWhoter, 35, was shot in the 600 block of West Green Avenue.