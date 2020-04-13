Jeannette Mayfield Kelley, a longtime Belton ISD educator who was also director of Project Apple Tree operation to benefit schoolchildren, died on Sunday at age 83.
Although a celebration of Kelley’s life will be held at a later date because of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends are celebrating her life by reflecting on her devotion to serving children within the community.
Randy Pittenger, the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce president, is just one individual Kelley left a lasting impact on. He said he first met Kelley when his eldest child entered kindergarten at Lakewood Elementary — the campus where she served as principal until her retirement.
“All three of our children went through Lakewood Elementary while she was principal there. She became a very dear friend and partner,” Pittenger said. “She encouraged me to run for the Belton school board back in 1994.”
Kelley’s ability to guide people toward a path benefiting the community was an undeniable gift of hers, said Pittenger, who went on to be a board for 24 years.
“Jeannette was extremely persuasive who no one could say no to. When she asked for help, you helped and that was one of her gifts,” Pittenger said, noting he was one of her volunteers with Project Apple Tree. “She was a master at recruiting volunteers and getting volunteers to be directly engaged in the process. She was a champion for children.”
Kelley was instrumental in the success of Project Apple Tree — an operation conducted with the support of several area churches — with the desire of collecting school supplies and clothing to give to underprivileged children in the Belton school district.
“She knew as a principal that many of the students came to school without the things they need to start school with — notably school supplies. But for Jeannette, more importantly, (the need was) clothes,” Pittenger said. “She wanted every child to come to school with a new set of clothes, a backpack and school supplies. She wanted them to feel that they belong and that they are valued.”
Kelley told the Telegram in 2017 that she was joyful to how Project Apple Tree has grown over the years.
“It’s been a real joy to see this grow to what it is,” said Kelley, noting help from the Helping Hands Ministry in Belton. “And that’s what makes this ministry so unique, is that we have one central location where people can come to get supplementary food, or benevolence help, or whatever kind of help they need.”
Janelle Baisden, 86, has volunteered with Project Apple Tree since one of its first years in service. She echoed Pittenger’s thoughts regarding Kelley’s heart for children and their needs.
“She had seen so many children who did not have enough money for basic things like clothing, underwear or socks, and school supplies,” Baisden said. “She was very giving of herself and always invited others to join with her, which is why the project just grew quite a bit. I think at one point there were 1,500 students that were served one year.”
For her work with Project Apple Tree and Project Angel Tree, Kelley received the Frank W. Mayborn Humanitarian Award in 2004. The award went to Central Texans who consistently chose the path leading to innovative ways of helping others, yet walked this path unobtrusively without calling attention to their quiet heroism.
Kelley received her bachelor’s degree in science from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton and her master’s of science degree from Baylor University.
She worked as a special education teacher at Miller Heights Elementary School for seven years, a vice principal at Central Elementary School for two years, principal at Miller Heights Elementary School for a year, and principal at Lakewood Elementary School for 13 years.
“Jeannette found fulfillment as a teacher and principal and treasured having the responsibility of touching the lives of hundreds upon hundreds of children,” her family said in an obituary.
Kelley also served on the Belton ISD board of trustees for seven years and was heavily involved in Bundle of Joy and the Hope Pregnancy Center. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Belton, where she was involved in several ministries, including missions, choir, prayer and grief.
A visitation for Mrs. Kelley will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home, 2525 N. Main St. in Belton. However, her burial will be private because of the evolving COVID-19 situation.