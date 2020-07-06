A Temple woman is charged with tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony, after she allegedly tried to dispose of marijuana in a kitchen sink.
Kristen Danielle Chapa, 26, was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near the 400 block of Westfield Boulevard.
Temple Police officers responded to a disturbance in progress and talked with people inside a residence. The officers also saw a large container in the kitchen with marijuana in it, spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
The officers went into another area to talk with the residents, came back to the kitchen area, found the container was empty and Chapa was at the sink. It appeared she tried to dispose of the marijuana down the drain in the sink, Weems said.
Chapa’s bond was set at $15,000, and she was released Thursday from the Bell County Jail, Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said Monday.