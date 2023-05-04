Area residents hoped that fervent calls to God would be effective to help our country during National Day of Prayer ceremonies in Bell County.
There was a morning ceremony at the county courthouse in Belton, a noon event at Temple’s Municipal Building and an evening meeting at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton, all based on the national theme from James 5:16: “Confess your trespasses to one another, and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.”
Pastor Ed Dowell of Trinity Church gave the keynote address in Temple, quoting former President Ronald Reagan that if we forget that we’re one nation under God we will be one nation gone under. Dowell pointed out how prophetic that comment was.
He noted to about 50 people in attendance that the United States is a democratic republic, where the law should be equal for everyone. “No individual or group is above the law,” he said. “All are due equal justice … and we must remember that justice is subscribed to the perpetrator and justice is also for the benefit of the victim.
“Our nation is lacking equal justice, and the administration of such, at this hour,” Dowell said, noting the seams of the fabric of our nation are under stress.
“Liberty is being hijacked by the lawlessness,” Dowell said, adding a reference for Romans 1:32 that those who refuse to condemn lawlessness will also find themselves under the judgment of God.
Dowell noted that John Adams, our first vice president and second president, said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and a religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
“Do we even know what justice is anymore?” Dowell asked, crediting the peace keepers in the audience for their service.
“We’re seeing lawlessness abounding on every front,” Dowell said. “Take a look at our southern border.”
He went on to say the church is called to place godly people in authority.
Courthouse ceremony
Chaplain Rebecca Tong read the proclamation of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to about 100 people attending the Belton courthouse ceremony, hosted by the Salado Area Republican Women and the Central Texas Republican Women. As said in the 1863 proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln, she recited, “The holy scriptures have declared, and history has proven, that blessed are the nations whose God is the Lord.”
Abbott’s proclamation noted at the U.S. constitutional convention our Founding Fathers turned to God in prayer.
At the height of the Civil War, Abbott’s proclamation noted, President Lincoln told the country “we have vainly imagined, in the deceitfulness of our hearts, that all these blessings were produced by some superior wisdom and virtue of our own.”
Speaking at the Belton morning event, County Judge David Blackburn noted that a young evangelist named Billy Graham led an effort in the early 1950s to proclaim a National Day of Prayer, including a Washington, D.C., event with 20,000 people in attendance. President Harry Truman proclaimed a National Day of Prayer on July 4, 1952, Blackburn noted.
He said the county’s proclamation included much from our country’s history, from our first two presidents, George Washington and John Adams, to Lincoln.
“In the darkest days of the Civil War,” Blackburn noted, Lincoln called for prayer. The county’s proclamation brought forth some of Lincoln’s words, Blackburn said. Confessing our sins and being humble in our hope was sought to unite the country, the proclamation noted.
The Belton morning ceremony started with the colors posted by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department honor guard and the National Anthem sung by Kathleen Brown.
Temple event
Similarly, the Temple Police Color Guard presented the colors at the Temple event with Jalie Olalde leading the singing of the “Star Spangled Banner.”
Bennie Walsh read the governor’s proclamation, Kelsea Young recited a scripture reading, Sonjanette Crossley led a prayer for the nation and Temple Mayor Tim Davis read the Temple National Day of Prayer proclamation.
Crossley quoted 1 Timothy 2:1-2, saying that petition, prayers, intercessions and thanksgiving be made for all people, including all who are in authority, that we may lead peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness.
“One thing that strikes me,” Davis said, “is that God hears all of our prayers” of all types.
Elena Aydelotte Voytko gave a prayer for the city at the Temple event, calling for unity and relationship with God and each other, looking forward to the time every knee shall bow and confess Jesus Christ is Lord.
She noted the spirit of confusion, division, hate and perversion “is not welcome in our city.”