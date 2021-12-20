Texas Department of Transportation crews will close various north and southbound lane closures on Interstate 35 in Temple, beginning at 7 tonight.
On southbound I-35, a right lane closure is planned from FM 1143/Industrial to South Loop 363/U.S. Highway 190 from 7 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Crews will be conducting spall repairs.
Two northbound left mainlanes on I-35 will close in Temple, beginning at 11 tonight. The I-35 overnight closure will be from FM 1143/Industrial Boulevard to Hart/Berger Road at the northern Temple city limit. TxDOT crews will make concrete bridge joint cleaning and sealing during the closure. The work is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Other closures are planned for Tuesday night.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, the right lane of southbound I-35 will be closed from Midway Drive in Temple to Sixth Avenue in Belton for more spall repairs. The work is expected to conclude at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
A closure is also planned Tuesday night in the Salado area.
A right lane of southbound I-35 will also be closed from Amity Road to Salado Plaza/Main Street. That closure will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday and conclude at 6 a.m. Wednesday.