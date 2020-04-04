Drought conditions in Central Texas have continued to subside with western Bell County no longer labeled as abnormally dry, according to data provided by the Texas Water Development Board.
“While drought is impacting South Texas, North Texas has had an abundance of rainfall,” Dr. Mark Wentzel, a hydrologist in the board’s Office of Water Science and Conservation, wrote in his report. “Most reservoirs in north Central Texas are filled beyond their water supply capacities.”
Wentzel noted how 51 monitored reservoirs in this part of the state have procured an abundance of water since mid-March — gaining more than two million acre-feet of volume during this period.
In the last three months drought conditions in Texas have dropped 19 percent to 20 percent. Wentzel said conditions should continue to improve as April through June is historically the wettest season for much of Texas.
“Some of the recent rainfall events in Texas finally managed to push into South Texas,” Wentzel said. “As a result, the drought map for conditions as of March 24 shows improvement from the previous week. Extreme or worse drought is down three percentage points and now covers 4 percent of the state.”
Bell County lakes were at near-normal levels on Saturday, according to data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Lake Belton, with a normal elevation 594 feet above sea level, was at 594.12 feet above sea level Saturday as 1604 cubic feet of water per second was being released into the Leon River, the Corps reported.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake, with a normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level, was at 620.65 feet above sea level Saturday, according to Corps of Engineers. Water from Stillhouse was being released at 1 cubic foot of water per second.
Dirk Aaron, general manager of the Belton-based Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, is pleased with how Bell County is responding to the rainfall.
“It hasn’t been extremely wet but it has been consistently wet. And the Edwards Aquifer responds very quickly, so we’re seeing water levels being at or above normal right now,” Aaron told the Telegram.
He said that with the economy hurting so badly right now, Bell County farmers are feeling hopeful with recent rainfall events.
“Most of them have their corn planted, so I feel like this rainfall has been very beneficial for agriculture,” Aaron said. “In all of this, they were able to get the corn planted. Those that have small grain are always hopeful for a drying pattern, so the crops mature right toward the end of May. You want a wet spring but you want it to dry up in time to harvest the winter crops.”