The search for two Ford Model T cars stolen from Temple ended Friday in McLennan County.
Benny Guseman, owner of the one of the antique automobiles, told the Telegram that police recovered the 2018 Diamond Cargo trailer containing a black 1925 Ford Model T Roadster and a back 1926 Ford Model T Coupe. Both cars and the trailer were found about 50 miles north of Temple in Bellmead, a Waco suburb.
“Yes, I’m very happy,” the Nacogdoches resident said Friday as he was in Bellmead to recover the trailer and vehicles.
Guseman said the trailer was found parked in the driveway of a Bellmead home.
He said no one had been arrested for the thefts.
Earlier in the day, the Temple Police Department released photos of a Chevrolet Tahoe that apparently stole a trailer containing the Model T cars.
The cars’ owners brought them to Temple for a Ford Model T display planned today at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum in downtown Temple.
The cars were taken at about 10:47 p.m. Wednesday from the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3301 N. Third St.
Guseman said the trailer containing the cars was here for the Model T weekend event.
Police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said officers were told that a black 2018 Diamond Cargo trailer — carrying a black 1925 Ford Model T Roadster and a back 1926 Ford Model T Coupe — was stolen. The trailer has Texas license plate number 91016N.
Guseman said his father recently finished restoring one of the cars. The other has owned by a friend since he was 13, he said.
“They’re invaluable to us,” Guseman said.
A suspect in the incident is described as a man who wore a white tank top, black shorts and white shoes. He is believed to be driving the Tahoe, Arreguin said.
Anyone with information may call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.