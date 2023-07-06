An inaugural “Clear the List” Back-to-School Block Party to provide funds for school supplies on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Yettie Polk Park in Belton.
Temple businesses Image Hair Studio and Keller Williams Advantage Realty are teaming up to host the event — designed to raise funds for teachers’ school supplies through vendor fees and a silent auction. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free to attend.
“We believe in the importance of equipping our teachers with the necessary resources to create a conducive learning environment for our students,” Nikole Estrada, who founded Clear the List, said. “The Clear the List Back-to-School Block Party serves as a platform for the community to come together, show their support for teachers, and ensure our educators have the tools they need for a successful academic year.”
Applications are currently open for vendors, who can contact Stephanie Martinez, a Clear the List fundraising committee member, by phone at 737-529-2888 or by email at snmartinez1323@gmail.com for further information.
“Vendors are invited to participate by securing their spot for a fee of $100,” a news release said. “Additionally, vendors are responsible for providing their own tables and booth items. By becoming a vendor, local businesses and organizations have the opportunity to showcase their products or services to a diverse audience while contributing to a worthy cause.”
Martinez emphasized how Bell County area residents can still contribute if they are unable to book a vendor booth.
“Consider donating an item or service voucher to our silent auction. All proceeds go to the Clear the List fund benefiting local teachers previously registered with our event,” she said. “Or host a “teacher tree” where we set up a Christmas tree in your business with personalized QR codes to registered teachers’ wish lists.”
Donations for silent auction items will be accepted until Monday, July 24.
Although the Back-to-School Block Party is an inaugural event, lending a helping hand to Bell County teachers is not an unfamiliar task for the Clear the List fundraising committee — a collective that consists of Estrada, who owns Image Hair Studio; Martinez, a Belton ISD teacher; and Melesia Hudson, a realtor with Keller Williams Advantage Realty.
“Nikole Estrada saw a need last year and quickly got to work,” the new release said. “After a conversation with her sister-in-law, the Image Hair Studio owner decided on using Amazon Wish Lists to help ease the back-to-school burden for classroom teachers. Last year, Nikole was able to provide help to over 20 local teachers, simply by spreading the word and her own monetary donations.”
The Clear the List fundraising committee hopes that impact will only grow with this latest community-driven initiative.
“With your support, we can create a memorable experience for attendees while making a positive impact on our local education community,” the news release said.