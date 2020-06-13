Officials reported Kenneth Norris, 34, of Killeen drowned on Friday.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department responded at approximately 6:15 p.m. to the Cedar Gap Park of Stillhouse Lake on FM 3481for a report of a possible drowning. Upon deputies arrival the victim was unresponsive and CPR was initiated.
Several witnesses and a family member reported the victim to have attempted to swim across a cove when he began yelling for help. A boater retrieved the victim from the water and brought him to shore.