Kelly Samantha Halloran

Kelly Samantha Halloran, 34, of Belton, was charged with credit/debit card abuse and burglary of a building, both state jail felonies, and false drug test falsification device, a Class B misdemeanor. Halloran pleaded guilty April 20 to both felony charges and was sentenced to nine months in a state prison by state District Judge Wade Faulkner.

A former Belton fast-food cashier accused of stealing a customer’s debit card and using it to make purchases has received a nine-month prison sentence for two felony charges.

