A Temple woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly assaulted a 66-year-old relative, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
Sarah Kristen Tyler, 22, was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday. She is charged with injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intentional body injury, a third-degree felony.
Officers saw the relative had injuries when they went at about 3:15 p.m. to the 100 block of North Pea Ridge Road to investigate a domestic disturbance.
The victim said Sunday he dropped off some groceries at someone’s house and there was a disagreement over the groceries, an arrest affidavit said.
Tyler allegedly kicked him in the back of his leg and hit him repeatedly. He said he pushed her away, and she came after him with a stick. Tyler reportedly hit him with the stick in his arm. She also hit his car, the affidavit said.
The officer saw injuries to the victim’s arm and legs, as well as to his vehicle.
Tyler told the officer the victim also hit her after they argued over groceries.
An arrest warrant was issued Sunday by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
Tyler was transported to Bell County Jail, where her bond was set at $100,000.