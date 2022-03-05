The Civil Air Patrol is dedicated to serving its nation through volunteer service.
“We’re an all volunteer organization that was started during World War II right before the Japanese actually bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 1, 1941,” Maj. James Campbell, a de-puty commander for the Bell County Composite Squadron, said. “It initially did work for the military with things like border protection … by observing and looking for enemy subs along the coastline.”
The Bell County Composite Squadron — a unit that was re-charted nearly two years ago — currently meets 6-8 p.m. every Monday at Temple Fire Station No. 8, 7268 Airport Road in Temple.
Campbell noted how its cadets range in age from 12 to 18, and are continually growing in numbers.
“Some activities we do include visiting an air show or aviation museum … and sometimes we have demonstrations,” he said. “A few months ago, we had three different helicopters from Fort Hood come to the (Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport) in Temple. The cadets had a chance to go to the cockpits, sit inside and ask the crew members questions.”
Although it is not a branch of the military, the patrol has historically benefited the U.S. Air Force.
“As a Total Force partner and auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, Civil Air Patrol is there to search for and find the lost, provide comfort in times of disaster and work to keep the homeland safe,” according to the non-profit organization’s website. “Its 60,000 members selflessly devote their time, energy and expertise toward the well-being of their communities, while also promoting aviation and related fields through aerospace/STEM education and helping shape future leaders through CAP’s cadet program.”
Although cadets can’t serve as an aircrew member with the Civil Air Patrol — an organization that has the largest civil fleet in the world with just under 600 aircrafts — until they become an adult member, they can become approved as a ground team member for search-and-rescue operations.
“We have recently just had two cadets get approved as a ground team member. They wouldn’t go out without adult leadership … but they are now fully qualified to assist,” Campbell said. “So now we have four seniors and two junior members that are all part of that team that we can go out and we can search. If somebody’s missing an aircraft or person on the ground, we can go find them.”
The deputy commander emphasized how interest in the organization is “amazing.”
“Even though cadets have more responsibility with each promotion — whether it’s leading other cadets or mentoring — it’s something that they look forward to. It’s quite amazing,” Campbell said. “We’re so proud of the cadets because they’re running their own program at times. We’re just there for their safety and to make sure they stay on the task at hand.”
The Bell County Composite Squadron encourages residents, both young and old, who are interested in participating to visit tx403.cap.gov/ for further information.
“It is great for everyone, because it supports your community,” Campbell said. “If there’s a way anybody can serve their nation just by volunteering, you might find that you like Civil Air Patrol perfectly.”