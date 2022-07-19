A Temple church will launch an annual conference next month with the aim to help those who look after people with mental disabilities.
Temple Bible Church has announced that it will host the All Together special needs conference on Saturday, Aug. 6. Organizers for the event have invited representatives from organizations across Central Texas to come and educate residents about available resources and best practices in dealing with those with mental disabilities.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church, 3205 Oakview Drive in Temple.
Heather West, the elementary and special needs director for the church, said she wanted to organize the event so those new to the community knew where they could get help.
“This is our first annual one, but we just want to grow more next year,” West said. “We just want to keep on doing this because of how transient we kind of are in this Central Texas area.”
The conference, West said, will feature two main speakers with four hours of breakout sessions where attendees can listen to lectures on the topic of their choice.
Special needs addressed by the conference will include autism, attention deficit hyperactive disorder and dyslexia among others.
Some topics covered in the breakout session will include identifying local specialists in the area; available therapies; help navigating through Medicaid waivers; and the transition process for those with disabilities into adulthood. West, who has a child with special needs, said she is excited for a talk on sensory issues those with disabilities could have.
Admission to the event is $15, which will go towards the cost of lunch, with the church paying for all the other expenses.
West said that before the COVID-19 pandemic there were similar conferences like this one, but there have not been many since.
The difference between this conference and others, West said, was the goal of helping those beyond just this one city. She said she wanted to consolidate the information into one place for parents and caregivers.
“It hasn’t done annually before, and it hasn’t been just one organization that has been hosting it,” West said. “But, what we have kind of seen going on, is that when we host them in different locations and different cities each one is going to gravitate to resources just for that one city.”
The conference, West said, was not only for those providing care to people with special needs but for anyone who was interested.
West said that she has already received some interest from teachers in the community who want to learn more and from residents who want to be better community members.
“It is a large amount of information to say that you know everything,” West said. “So we have lots of people coming who are not necessarily caring for somebody in their family or something like that.”
Those interested in attending the conference can register at https://bit.ly/3B6QSTp.