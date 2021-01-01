BELTON — The jumps were high and the pressure was higher Friday afternoon at the Bell County Expo Center as pole vaulters of all ages competed in the first of a two-day annual event.
More than 400 athletes gathered at the Expo Center for the 12th annual Texas Expo Explosion, which this year was the largest indoor meet for pole vaulting in the world. Athletes ranged from those who were only 5 years old to some who were in their 80s.
Janet Maddux with Texas Elite Pole Vaulting, who put on the event, said this annual meet draws in hundreds from around the world.
“You are going to have Olympic vaulters in here jumping 19-feet, it is pretty incredible,” Maddux said. “But then you will have the older ones (80-year-olds) in here jumping 3 feet, 4 feet or maybe even 5 feet. But it is still amazing to watch them.”
Various skill levels were spread over the two-day meet, with many high school students competing on the first day. Olympic hopefuls and Olympians will be competing today.
The entire event is put on each year only through the efforts of the vaulting club, along with parents, volunteers and athletes.
Maddux said the event this year had not been affected too much by the coronavirus, though they had to comply with social distancing and mask requirements at the Expo Center.
Katelyn Bohensky, a senior at Bronte High School, said that while the virus didn’t affect the competition, it did affect how much time she had to train this year. She said that since pole vaulting practice was cut short last spring, she has been able to practice only a few times.
“We had about three practices since last track season,” Bohensky said. “We got about one track meet last year and then we didn’t get to come back to school.”
Despite the problems with the virus, Bohensky, 18, still tied for first place in her division by vaulting a height of 10 feet, just 2 inches away from her personal best.
Karina Tanis, a high school sophomore with the Texas Elite Pole Vaulting team, said she was quite happy this year with a silver medal finish in her division.
Tanis, 15, said she enjoys competing in the sport, even though she is afraid of heights, because of the challenge it presents combining both running and upper body strength.
Evan Kine, a high school sophomore on the same team as Tanis, is scheduled to compete today and said he is a bit nervous with just the size of the competition. He said that despite this, he is feeling good about his chances to have a good vault, especially when compared to last year when he didn’t clear a single bar.
While still being competitors, Kine said one of his favorite things about the sport is the camaraderie amongst those competing who might see each other at many similar events.
“I love the sport, but what I love more is that everybody I see at this competition I see at all the other ones,” Kine “We always get to meet up, shake hands and say, ‘How have you been and how are you doing?’”
The second day of the competition will see another four rounds of competition, starting at 9 a.m. today in the Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.