BELTON — Crusader spirit wasn’t diminished Friday night even if the football team was more than a thousand miles from home.
Hundreds of cheering fans gathered for a NCAA Division III Championship watch party at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium.
They did not go home disappointed as UMHB defeated North Central 57-24.
With blankets and camping chairs, fans lined the first 50 yards of the field, eyes glued on a large monitor playing the game live from Canton, Ohio.
Many gathered early Friday afternoon at the stadium, with children playing pickup games of football and adults making new friends.
Tim and Donna Kemp, who attended the watch party with other members of their family, said they had attended every home UMHB game this year and were excited for what they anticipated to be a tough match.
“I think it is going to be a close game, both teams look really good,” Tim Kemp said. “I watch all of them, I am either here or watching the away games at home. I don’t miss them.”
The Kemp family, which has had four generations of UMHB alumni, said coming to the games was a tradition since 19 family members graduated from the university.
While some attendees had a long history at the school, others at the watch party were relatively new to the university.
Student Hannah Braegelmann, who brought her family to the game, said she has been attending every home game since before she even decided to attend the school.
Braegelmann, a chemistry student at the university from Killeen, said she has enjoyed seeing the school spirit among people who attend the games.
“Normally, I am sitting with my parents but it is fun to just get into the hype of it,” Braegelmann said. “There are people here who have been going to this university before I was born or thought of, and they still come to the games. They still have spirit all these years later.”
Those attending did not stop at just students and alumni, with other fans of the team also in attendance.
John and Nancy Alexander said they live close to the Crusader Stadium and walk to each home game they can attend. This year, the Belton couple attended every home game.
The Alexanders said they have lived across from the university for decades and even watched the stadium get built. Nancy Alexander said she and her sister had helped sew the uniforms for the school’s cheerleaders when they were first formed.
For John Alexander, watching Crusader football is something that is special for him.
“A matter of fact, this is the only football I watch,” he said. “I don’t watch pro ball, I don’t watch anything. This is the only football that I watch, Crusader football.”