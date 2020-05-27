“We connect on a bunch of things,” Parmer said.
Academics included. That’s for sure.
They excelled in the classroom over the last four years and finished 0.1 percent apart as Holland’s top two graduates in the Class of 2020, with Parmer named valedictorian and Burton salutatorian.
“Junior year, we started to pull away from the rest of the class and started helping each other with school work and getting things done better,” Burton said.
A&M and Air Force
In the fall, Parmer is headed Texas A&M University where he’ll study engineering, join the Corps of Cadets and pursue entrance into the Air Force Academy.
While at Holland, Parmer was a member of the National Honor Society, the football team, band and FFA, in which he garnered multiple awards. He played three years for the Hornets’ varsity squad, including the last two as the starting center on the offensive line, and served as one of the team’s captains last season when the Hornets recorded a program-best 13 victories and advanced to the fourth round of the playoffs.
“Ever since I was a freshman, I worked really hard in all my classes to get the highest grades possible,” said Parmer, who drew work-ethic inspiration from his mom and his coaches. “They just taught me the more work you put into anything, the better you’re going to be at it.”
With all that was on his plate, Parmer said there were countless late nights spent studying — 2 or 3 a.m. — after long days of classes, practices and other extracurricular activities.
“(Finding a balance) was probably the hardest part of this whole ordeal,” he said. “But there was just the drive to be top of the class.”
Burton going to military college
Bound for Georgia Military College on a Falcon Foundation Scholarship, Burton also packed his high school experience to the brim.
Burton, a National Honor Society member, tried his hand in multiple sports throughout his four years, including cross country, track and field, baseball, basketball and football. He advanced to the Class 2A cross country state meet as a junior and was a regional qualifier in track.
“A lot of what it teaches you is time management, which I’m grateful for because I know the path I’m taking going to college I’m going to have to be really good at managing my time and getting my work done if I want to get accepted into the Academy the next year,” Burton said.
The Academy he referred to is, of course, the Air Force Academy, and he’s aiming to get admitted there in the fall of 2021. His ultimate dream — materialized as a 3-year-old watching planes fly over and mapped out while an eighth-grader — is to become a pilot.
“I’ve been working on that path ever since,” he said.
Parmer and Burton said moving to online-only learning after schools were shuttered in mid-March amid the hovering coronavirus pandemic took some adjusting, and it wasn’t exactly always straightforward. But guidance from teachers and bonds between classmates helped lessen the sting of lost experiences.
The Holland community saluted its 2020 grads with a parade May 16 and the high school held a hybrid commencement ceremony May 22, with students arriving at designated times throughout the day so they could be recognized while still observing social distancing regulations.
Parmer and Burton recorded their customary speeches that were shared with the outgoing class.
“The overall message would be don’t fall behind, you know, stay determined and keep getting your work done because that’s the only way you’re going to get to where you want to be in life is if you keep moving forward,” Burton said.