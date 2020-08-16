The list of new names for Confederate Park will get shorter on Monday.
The Belton parks board will narrow a list of nine suggested designations for the park to five. Those final suggestions will then go to the City Council for it to pick a new name for the park.
The parks board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St.
The current iteration of the park name list includes Citizens; Community; Fellowship; Freedom; Liberty; United; Unity; U.S. Veterans Memorial; and Veterans.
Those names were winnowed from a larger list of 35 names that the board, its 10-member committee and six other community members suggested for Confederate Park.
“I’m really happy about the name change. It’s going to be great for our city,” committee member Charles Rodarte said, stressing that they must consider the opinions of those who wanted the name Confederate Park to remain as they go through this process.
The Belton Council approved the renaming process for the park and the nearby Confederate Park Drive on July 28.
“What it boils down to in my mind is the right thing is the right thing. The right decision is the right decision,” Councilman Guy O’Banion said. “I had to keep going back to what is the right decision, what is the right thing to do and, in 2020, is it the right thing to highlight a park named Confederate Park? I don’t feel like it is.”
The Ex-Confederates Association started the park by giving a small parcel of land to the city on May 2, 1892. In the land’s deed, it states the park should be “for the use and benefit of the white citizens of the city of Belton.”
That did not sit right with several Council members.
“A park with a deed that says for white use only punches me in the gut when I hear that,” Councilman John Holmes said in mid-July.
The park is expected to have a new name by September, according to the city.
“It is 2020. We’re sitting here in a historical building,” Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter said in late July, referring to the Harris Community Center’s time as Belton’s former segregated school. “We moved past that. We can move past this name and we need to make sure our community is welcoming for all folks.”