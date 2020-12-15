Temple Fire & Rescue is spotlighting fire safety awareness as it launches its “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign during the holidays.
A large holiday wreath decorated in red lights is displayed outside of agency’s Central Fire Station, 210 N. Third St. in Temple. If a holiday related fire occurs in Temple, a red light will be taken out and replaced with a white light, according to a news release.
The goal is to keep the wreath red during the holiday season. The campaign will continue through Jan. 1.
The agency offers tips for a fire safe holiday season:
• If you have a fresh Christmas tree, keep it well watered.
• Keep live trees away from heat sources.
• Inspect holiday lights for damaged cords or plugs.
• Do not overload lighting circuits.
• Extinguish candles when you leave home or go to sleep at night.
• Keep candles in containers that prevent them from falling.
• Make sure your smoke detectors are functioning properly.
For questions or home safety concerns, contact Temple Fire & Rescue Public Information Officer Santos Soto at sasoto@templetx.gov or Temple Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin at aarreguin@templetx.gov.