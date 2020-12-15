Red wreath campaign

A holiday wreath decorated in red lights is displayed at the Temple Fire & Rescue Central Fire Station at 210 N. Third St. The agency will replace a red light with a white light if there is a holiday-related fire.

 Courtesy photo

Temple Fire & Rescue is spotlighting fire safety awareness as it launches its “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign during the holidays.

A large holiday wreath decorated in red lights is displayed outside of agency’s Central Fire Station, 210 N. Third St. in Temple. If a holiday related fire occurs in Temple, a red light will be taken out and replaced with a white light, according to a news release.

The goal is to keep the wreath red during the holiday season. The campaign will continue through Jan. 1.

The agency offers tips for a fire safe holiday season:

• If you have a fresh Christmas tree, keep it well watered.

• Keep live trees away from heat sources.

• Inspect holiday lights for damaged cords or plugs.

• Do not overload lighting circuits.

• Extinguish candles when you leave home or go to sleep at night.

• Keep candles in containers that prevent them from falling.

• Make sure your smoke detectors are functioning properly.

For questions or home safety concerns, contact Temple Fire & Rescue Public Information Officer Santos Soto at sasoto@templetx.gov or Temple Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin at aarreguin@templetx.gov.