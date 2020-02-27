BELTON — The Bell County Clerk’s office is now offering a free property fraud alert program to residents.
Bell County Clerk Shelley Coston said in a news release that the free subscription service allows the public to have their name and property in county records monitored for possible fraudulent activity.
Visit https://pfa.fidlar.com/TXBell or call 1-844-746-9164 to subscribe.
“Subscribers — Bell County property owners — will be notified when the name they have submitted is used in any recording activities within the Bell County Clerk’s office,” Coston said. “When subscribing to the service, you will have the option to choose one of the following notification methods: email or telephone call.”
The alert does not prevent fraud from happening, according to a news release.
“It provides an early warning system for property owners to take appropriate actions should they determine possible fraudulent activity has taken place,” Coston said.