Temple’s annual Christmas Parade will be slightly different this year, with the roles of attendees and floats swapped for social distancing.
Temple officials announced that they would be holding the 74th annual Christmas parade this year with the theme “Night of Lights.” Floats participating in the parade will be “frozen” in place along the parade route, with attendees driving through the displays.
The parade will take place 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7, and stretch along downtown Temple.
Visitors will start the route where Avenue A meets Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, going west along the road until connecting to Avenue B by going through the Temple Police Department parking lot. Attendees then will move west along the road, under the South Third Street bridge and connecting to East Avenue A again.
Finally, cars will go west along the road, turning north along South Ninth Street and ending at the intersection with West Central Avenue.
Each of the spaces for parade floats will have capacity limits as well as social distancing requirements, with participants unable to hand out candy or giveaways. Attendees will be restricted to driving through with their cars and unable to get in contact with the floats.
Applications for businesses to participate in the parade will be open until 5 p.m. Nov. 6, with application forms available on the city’s website https://bit.ly/31EDFii.