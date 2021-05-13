Emily DeGraaff wanted a head start before her freshman year at Texas A&M University.
The graduating senior — who will be studying in the honors engineering program this upcoming fall — knew enrolling in the Texas Bioscience Institute Middle College Program prior to her junior year at Temple High could accomplish just that.
“The reason I picked TBI is because I knew it was more similar to a university experience than taking AP or IB courses.” she said. “I wanted to prepare for college while participating in rigorous coursework.”
The TBI Middle College program is a partnership between Temple College and area high schools that allows qualified students to enroll in rigorous Science, Technology and Math-focused dual credit coursework in their junior and senior years of high school, according to a Temple College news release.
DeGraaff’s enrollment into the TBI Middle College program required a year-round commitment her junior and senior years.
Jamie Durham, a Temple High counselor, said students interested in the curriculum are required to meet a series of prerequisites.
“They have to have three high school credits in math, as well as one in chemistry, with a B average or higher,” Durham said. “They must then pass both portions of the (Texas Success Initiative) assessment, get a teacher recommendation and write an essay.”
Although DeGraaff had to juggle her coursework with her participation in varsity cheerleading, band, the Texas Association of Future Educators and the National Honor Society, she said her engagement with the program was undoubtedly beneficial.
“I’m glad I did it because, although it was difficult to manage my time, I learned to manage my time,” DeGraaff said.
Durham said it isn’t uncommon for TBI Middle College students, like Degraaff, to be involved in a variety of extracurricular activities.
“The students that pass the TSI and get in (to TBI) are very serious students,” Durham said. “They are the ones who are very invested in school and often participate in extracurriculars.”
On Saturday, Degraaff will graduate with an associate degree from Temple College for her participation in the TBI Middle College program alongside seven other classmates: Faith Farbo, Austin Madsen, Alexia Sanchez, Alison Elliot, Isaac Iglesias, Mia Kraan and Aydrien O’Grady.
Temple High’s class of 2022 will have 19 students partaking in their second leg of the TBI Middle College curriculum next year, Temple ISD spokesman Christian Hernandez said.