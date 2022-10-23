Mother wants you to go outdoors and play.
Mother Neff, that is.
Mother Neff State Park, Texas’ first outdoor recreation area, is leading the way to the centennial celebration of the birth of state parks beginning this January.
The yearlong event is planned to encourage folks outside and breathe fresh air and maybe work off a few holiday calories.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department joined forces with Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation to offer free and low-cost activities.
As a preamble to the centennial, Mother Neff Park, 1921 Park Road 14, Moody, will hold a fall festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 featuring nature hikes, storybook trails, children’s activities, history talks and demonstrations.
Kicking off the centennial year will be First Day Hike 2023 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. New Year’s Day — a healthy way to work off that extra slice of holiday pie. The program is free, but park entrance fees apply — $2 for ages 13 and older; children 12 and younger are admitted for free.
Participants will receive a free souvenir of the day.
“We invite all Texans to experience these precious public lands that truly belong to them,” said Rodney Franklin, TPWD’s parks director.
H-E-B grocery store chain, a celebration sponsor, donated $1 million to promote park tourism.
“In a state rich with majestic landscapes, our support of this effort aims to provide access to our parks and the beauty of our great state for all Texans to enjoy,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B vice president of public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs.
“Only a very small fraction of land in Texas is public land, and it’s our commitment to work alongside organizations such as our longtime partner Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation to protect these precious resources, so Texans can use them for generations to come,” Herron said.
Like all good things mothers do, Texans can thank Isabella Eleanor “Mother” Shepherd Neff (1830-1921), mother of Gov. Pat Neff (1871-1952) of Waco, for giving part of her farm to create what the state officials dub “grand dame of state parks.”
Isabella and her husband, Noah (1817-1883), purchased 900 acres of Central Texas prairie in 1852, where they built a log house and raised nine children.
Long before her son became governor, Isabella willed the first six acres of the park to the state. At her death, six acres of her favorite spot were bequeathed to the state for a park.
Since Texas had no official state park system, son Pat took charge.
He developed Neff Memorial Park with campgrounds, picnic spots and walking trails.
Throughout his career, Pat Neff maintained his commitment to parks and his love of the outdoors. “The call of the open country is ever a natural one of the human heart, and the massed life in the cities should never cause it to be crucified or become dormant,” he said in 1925.
Neff later served two terms as governor, 1921 to 1925, and his successes included increased funding to rural and vocational schools, establishment of Texas Technological College (now Texas Tech University, Lubbock) and Texas State Teachers College (now Texas State University, San Marcos).
Among his lasting contributions during his governorship was the creation of the Texas state parks system.
It was a tough sell.
Neff swept into office on the crest of a wave of political reforms — business progressivism, creating public services and efficient government. Improvements included an upgraded highway system, expansion of education funding, and regulation and licensing in health care. In 1923, he also was able to create a non-salaried park board.
But when it came to creating a state-funded park system, he hit roadblocks. The Legislature balked at funding what they deemed a frivolous waste of taxpayers’ money.
Lawmakers nixed purchasing park lands.
Undaunted, Neff solicited private donations of land suitable for public purposes.
Later, he recalled, “As I now look back on my four years in the governor’s office, it is difficult to know just how much worthwhile service was rendered. Early in my administration, I discovered that it was impossible to do the things that I had dreamed I would do. Many things hindered. Numberless contending and opposing forces had to be reckoned with. Frequently, a governor is helpless to do the things that, as a matter of fact, should be done. At times, he feels that about all he can do is to write proclamations that no one reads and give advice that no one heeds.”
In 1934, Neff — by this time president of Baylor University — deeded the rest of the 259-acre park to the state. Neff’s neighbor Frank Smith donated 3.5 acres. Mother Neff State Park officially opened in 1937.
Up until the mid-1930s, the park remained a wilderness until it was developed by the Civilian Conservation Corps. It was under the administration of the Texas State Parks Board until 1963, when it became part of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
When Neff called for a State Parks Board, he envisioned a Texas dotted by camping and recreational spaces held in sacred trust for the public good.
Texas State Parks have lived up to that vision and much more. Texas State Parks play a significant role in conserving habitat that benefits people and wildlife, encompassing about 630,000 acres, including 481,000 acres of Texas aquifers, rivers and reservoirs that protect drinking water.
Parks also provide critical habitat for wildlife, including more than 50 threatened and endangered species. They also attract nearly 10 million visitors every year, generating $891 million in economic value and $18 million in sales tax revenue, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Park visitors can stay updated with the Texas State Parks 100 Years website, the Texas State Parks app, and Texas State Parks Facebook and Instagram pages.
A PBS series will feature centennial programming throughout the 2023 series, and Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine will publish a special issue next May.
The State Park Guide, available for free beginning in January, also will feature centennial-related content. Centennial-branded retail merchandise will be available in Texas State Park stores and online beginning in November.