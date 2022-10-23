Pat Neff and Isabella Eleanor Shepherd Neff

Gov. Pat Neff (1871-1952), shown as a young boy with his mother, Isabella Eleanor Shepherd Neff (1830-1921), shared a love of learning and the outdoors. At her death, six acres of her favorite spot were bequeathed to the state for a park. Since Texas had no official state park system, son Pat took charge. He developed Neff Memorial Park with campgrounds, picnic spots and walking trails.

 Baylor University/The Texas Collection

Mother wants you to go outdoors and play.

