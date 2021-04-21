Nearly 30 years after the Temple Independent School District implemented the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme at Temple High in 1992, Lisa Adams — the district’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction — said student engagement is still going strong.
“As the only district in Central Texas to offer a K-12 IB experience, we have seen firsthand how this investment makes a difference in the lives of our students,” Adams said during an April board meeting. “We are immensely proud of the staff members at our IB campuses who go above and beyond to foster curiosity, diversity and a love for learning for our students.”
Temple ISD said those faculty members were instrumental in Scott Elementary, Travis Science Academy and Temple High all retaining their “IB World School” designations during the campus’ recertification process — an evaluation that occurs every five years.
“To carry that program during the year, when people are just trying to focus on basic education, is really outstanding,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “And you have to remember that at the elementary and middle school levels … that these are whole-school programs. It’s not just for certain students, it’s for everybody.”
Adams — who highlighted how senior IB students are slated to attend a variety of colleges and universities across the country — believes graduates’ post-secondary success is often related to their enrollment into IB.
“The diploma program has attracted some of the brightest of Temple High School’s upperclassmen for decades and continues to offer students an opportunity to challenge themselves academically through the rigorous coursework IB has to offer,” Temple ISD said in a news release. “By earning an IB diploma, and meeting certain thresholds on their IB exams, graduates can earn up to 24 college credit hours.”
As faculty begin developing five-year plans for Scott Elementary, Travis Science Academy and Temple High that address curriculum recommendations, Adams thanked Temple ISD trustees for their continued support of the district’s three IB programs.
“Your investment in the IB program, starting with our little ones … to our students who are taking off to college really does make a difference in the lives of our kids,” she said. “We thank each one of you for all you do to ensure this program is successful.”