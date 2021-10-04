Residents of the Temple Historic District will gather at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for one of several National Night Out events around the area.
The event, scheduled at the “Chinese Mansion” at 1302 N. 11th St., is one of several Bell County events in which communities hold parties to meet their neighbors and law enforcement officers.
National Night Out is a nationwide campaign that promotes crime prevention, drug awareness and police-community partnerships.
“We hope residents use this time to connect with their neighbors and interact with officers to enhance relationships and discuss ways to keep the City of Temple safe,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said in a news release.
The Historic District event is a combination of Oktoberfest, National Night Out and the district’s annual meeting, said Alyce Bartley, president of the Historic Preservation League of Temple, said. It is one of six regular activities the district holds each year.
To promote National Night Out, efforts included posts on social media as well as block captains distributing flyers to residents. The event was curtailed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a larger crowd is expected this year, Bartley said.
The event will also feature food trucks and fun activities as well as visits by Temple police and firefighters.
“We’re very excited,” Bartley said.
In Belton, 12 community parties are planned for National Night Out. Most will be held from 6-8 p.m.; others will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Belton gatherings will be held at Dawson Ranch (Chisholm Trail at Spring Canyon); The Bluff at Dunns Hollow (2170 Dunns Hollow); River Place (River Place and Canyon Springs); CVS & Grand Theater, 2809 Oak Mark Drive; Legends Oaks (3100 Legends Oaks alley area); Chisholm Trail Senior Village, 1002 W. MLK Jr. Ave; University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (Frank & Sue Mayborn Campus Center); Saddle Creek (502 Sage Brush); Belton Housing Authority (Mitchell Circle Park); 100 Circle Drive; Liberty Valley (2128 Hamilton Lane); and Carla Circle (Carla cul-de-sac).
“It is important for criminals to see that neighborhoods are united against crime and that they communicate with their police department,” Gene Ellis, Belton assistant city manager and police chief, said. “Strong community-police partnerships and neighbors looking out for neighbors can deter criminal activity.”
In Belton, most violent crimes decreased from 2019 to 2020, although vehicle burglaries are up since last year, spokesman Paul Romer said.
The department frequently reminds residents to lock their vehicle since most of the vehicle burglaries involved unlocked cars, he said.