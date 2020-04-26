UPDATE - Deputy John Andrew Rhoden, 31, was identified as the deputy killed in a vehicle pedestrian accident on Interstate 35 in Temple, Lt. Bob Reinhard of the Bell County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
He was struck and killed early Sunday morning while assisting in a stolen vehicle pursuit.
At about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, a stolen vehicle entered into Bell County in pursuit by the Williamson County Sheriff's Department, a press release from the Temple Police Department said.
Bell County Sheriff's Deputies offered assistance in the pursuit.
Deputy Rhoden will be escorted to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office in Dallas by members of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, including some from his patrol shift, the sheriff’s department reported.
The incident is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety with assistance from the Temple Police Department's Accident Reconstruction Unit.
Deputy John Andrew Rhoden was 31 years old, and born in Norwood, Ma., the sheriff’s department reported. Rhoden started his career with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department in June of 2010 and promoted to Field Deputy in August of 2014 and was currently assigned to the midnight shift Patrol Division.
Deputy Rhoden’s Father, Michael Rhoden, was also an employee of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, as a correctional officer, from March of 1996 until March of 1998. He went on to become a city of Belton officer, rising to the rank of deputy chief.